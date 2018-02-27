Full list of pitch inspections and postponed fixtures
A number of SPFL midweek matches are under threat as 'the beast from the east' arrives.
The country is bracing itself for days of heavy snow as freezing air from Siberia comes in from the east.
With a packed midweek football card, groundsmen up and down Scotland now face the thankless task of ensuring pitches are up to scratch to get games on.
Ten of the twelve Premiership sides are scheduled for action over Tuesday and Wednesday despite the worsening weather conditions.
Four Championship matches were set to take place this evening, but two of them have now been postponed.
Pitches across League One and League Two will also be scrutinised as the day progresses.
Here we will update on all inspections and postponements as they happen.
Premiership
No scheduled pitch inspections.
Championship
Brechin v Dunfermline, postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Morton v Livingston, game goes ahead.
Dumbarton v Inverness, postponed due to frozen pitch.
Dundee United v Queen of the South, postponed due to snow
League One
Albion v Arbroath, postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Airdrie v Alloa, postponed due to snow
League Two
Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath, postponed due to snow
