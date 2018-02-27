Hibs boss Neil Lennon hit with SFA notice of complaint

Lennon has received two charges for his conduct during Hibs' draw with Kilmarnock.

Neil Lennon is sent to the stands by referee Kevin Clancy. SNS

Neil Lennon has been hit with an SFA notice of complaint for his conduct during Hibs' 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

The Easter Road head coach was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Clancy after protesting against the decision to award Killie a penalty.

Lennon angrily confronted the official, sarcastically clapping after he was banished from the touchline.

After the match the Northern Irishman slated the standard of refereeing in Scotland, claiming it is "amateur" and "Mickey Mouse".

He has now been charged on two counts.

The first states that "no manager shall commit misconduct during a match", while the latter states no manager "shall in an interview criticise the Decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official, or make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character.

The principal hearing will take place on Thursday 15 March.

Lennon is due to speak to the media on Tuesday at 12.15pm.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.