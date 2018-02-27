  • STV
Docherty and McGinn can fill Brown's shoes, says Canning

The Hamilton boss says his side may face a future Scotland star on Wednesday.

Martin Canning says Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty should hold Scotland ambitions.
Hamilton boss Martin Canning says Accies could be coming up against Scott Brown's heir apparent in John McGinn, although he believes Greg Docherty will also fancy his chances of claiming the vacant Scotland jersey.

Accies travel to take on Hibs on Wednesday looking to build on their dramatic weekend win over fellow relegation battlers Partick Thistle.

Canning says that in Easter Road playmaker McGinn his side face a player with international credentials.

He also believes his former star Docherty should hold Scotland ambitions following Brown's retirement from international duty.

Canning said: "It's an opportunity for Greg again, I'm sure they'll be people looking at Scott Brown's retirement and thinking that's an opportunity for them and rightly so.

"If you are Greg or John McGinn you wouldn't be filled with the correct ambition if you weren't looking at that and thinking I can make that slot my own.

"Good luck to Greg, who's moved on from here, McGinn or whoever takes that spot because they've got big shoes to fill as Scott Brown was definitely a Scotland legend."

Antonio Rojano earned Accies a point the last time the two sides met, despite Hibs dominating large periods of play.

The result led Neil Lennon to slam Canning's "caveman" style of play.

His counterpart shrugged off the comments though, insisting it's just frustration on Lennon's part at two points dropped.

Canning said: "That was just frustration after the game from Neil, they were obviously very good that day and didn't manage to win the game.

"For us, I'd expect the same again. If we are not at our best, I'd expect us to compete and make it as hard for the opposition as possible. We done that on that day, fortunately for us the chance we had we took.

"I don't think there was anything wrong with our tactics, we weren't overly aggressive, we just competed."

Freezing conditions caused by the "beast from the east" have put SPFL fixtures under threat.

Canning, for one, hopes Accies game is on as injury concerns mount up with Alex Gogic set to be out for the rest of the season.

He added: "We don't want to backlog any more. It's easy to look at the table and say we've got two games to in hand but when they come thick and fast you pick up niggles and knocks so can't be at full strength.

"Gogo (Alex Gogic) is out for rest of season, he's hurt his knee. Georgios Sarris will be back in a fortnight but Sean Want is back for the weekend match with St Johnstone."

