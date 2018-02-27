Neil Lennon: I regret my actions but referee was wrong

The Hibs head coach questioned why he is always made out to be 'the villain of the piece'.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has been charged with misconduct by the SFA. SNS

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon regrets his reaction to being sent to the stands against Kilmarnock but maintains the decision was unfair in the first place.

The Northern Irishman has been hit with an SFA notice of complaint for his conduct after Killie were awarded a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.

He has been charged on two accounts, firstly for misconduct on the touchline and latterly for his post-match comments.

Lennon says he expects a touchline ban to head his way. While he regrets his behaviour, the way events unfolded still rankles with the Hibs coach.

He said: "No, I expected that to be the case. I didn't agree with the penalty decision and I didn't agree with being sent off.

"My reaction to the sending off was regrettable but it was adding insult to injury.

"From my point of view, I see other managers behave a lot worse than what my behaviour was on Saturday.

"Even when you see the referee come over to talk to me, I am stood there quite calmly.

"I disputed the penalty decision at the time like any other manager would.

"There was no conversation between me and the referee and I was sent straight to the stand.

"Hence my reaction, which I have already maintained that I regret."

He added: "It's not the penalty decision, in the cold light of day you get these decisions.

"He's got a split second to make the decision. I thought it was wrong at the time and I still think it's wrong now, fine.

"But the sending off I was far more upset about.

"They score the penalty, I'm thinking nothing of it, thinking of how I'm going to adjust my tactics, next thing the ref comes running over, no conversation, 'you're off to the stand', hence my reaction."

Why I am always made out to be the villain of the piece? My behaviour is regrettable but surely I'm allowed to say that I don't agree with that costly decision. Neil Lennon

Lennon says he was left incensed by the "double whammy", but reaffirmed that he should have kept his cool after being given his marching orders.

"I should of held my water," he said. "I can't affect the game as I've been sent off so it's adding insult to injury.

"A debatable penalty has cost us the goal and the next minute I can't do my job any more.

"It was a double whammy in my view, hence my emotional outburst if that's what you want to call it.

"I'm not proud of it, I'm not happy with myself and I'm sure I'll get punished for it but there are mitigating circumstances."

The Hibs boss believes he is held to a different standard than his counterparts despite talking up the Scottish game whenever he can.

Lennon continued: "Everyone goes on about encouraging referees, I think we've had 28 games this season. After maybe 24 I've gone to the delegate and said what a good game the ref had, that doesn't get reported.

"I talk the Scottish game up as much as I can at times which is more than most but I'm always made out to be the villain of the piece somehow when I give an honest opinion.

"Why I am always made out to be the villain of the piece? My behaviour is regrettable but surely I'm allowed to say that I don't agree with that decision that's costing us.

"I'm not saying the refs are doing it deliberately, they're not. But they are blatantly obvious decisions that are going against us."

Lennon also voiced his displeasure at not receiving a call from the SFA to explain the weekend's events after Brendan Rodgers received one following Ross County's controversial spot kick against Celtic.

He added: "That's another thing, while I'm here, I'm glad you brought that one up. Ross County last season, Alex Schalk dives, County get a penalty. Brendan gets a phone call of an apology.

"So, we get a perfectly good goal disallowed and no phone call. Does that set a precedent?

"Where's the contact from the referees for me or any other manager? Or is just exclusive to Celtic?"

