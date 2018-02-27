  • STV
  • MySTV

Neil Lennon: I regret my actions but referee was wrong

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Hibs head coach questioned why he is always made out to be 'the villain of the piece'.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has been charged with misconduct by the SFA.
Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has been charged with misconduct by the SFA. SNS

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon regrets his reaction to being sent to the stands against Kilmarnock but maintains the decision was unfair in the first place.

The Northern Irishman has been hit with an SFA notice of complaint for his conduct after Killie were awarded a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.

He has been charged on two accounts, firstly for misconduct on the touchline and latterly for his post-match comments.

Lennon says he expects a touchline ban to head his way. While he regrets his behaviour, the way events unfolded still rankles with the Hibs coach.

He said: "No, I expected that to be the case. I didn't agree with the penalty decision and I didn't agree with being sent off.

"My reaction to the sending off was regrettable but it was adding insult to injury.

"From my point of view, I see other managers behave a lot worse than what my behaviour was on Saturday.

"Even when you see the referee come over to talk to me, I am stood there quite calmly.

"I disputed the penalty decision at the time like any other manager would.

"There was no conversation between me and the referee and I was sent straight to the stand.

"Hence my reaction, which I have already maintained that I regret."

He added: "It's not the penalty decision, in the cold light of day you get these decisions.

"He's got a split second to make the decision. I thought it was wrong at the time and I still think it's wrong now, fine.

"But the sending off I was far more upset about.

"They score the penalty, I'm thinking nothing of it, thinking of how I'm going to adjust my tactics, next thing the ref comes running over, no conversation, 'you're off to the stand', hence my reaction."

Why I am always made out to be the villain of the piece? My behaviour is regrettable but surely I'm allowed to say that I don't agree with that costly decision.
Neil Lennon

Lennon says he was left incensed by the "double whammy", but reaffirmed that he should have kept his cool after being given his marching orders.

"I should of held my water," he said. "I can't affect the game as I've been sent off so it's adding insult to injury.

"A debatable penalty has cost us the goal and the next minute I can't do my job any more.

"It was a double whammy in my view, hence my emotional outburst if that's what you want to call it.

"I'm not proud of it, I'm not happy with myself and I'm sure I'll get punished for it but there are mitigating circumstances."

The Hibs boss believes he is held to a different standard than his counterparts despite talking up the Scottish game whenever he can.

Lennon continued: "Everyone goes on about encouraging referees, I think we've had 28 games this season. After maybe 24 I've gone to the delegate and said what a good game the ref had, that doesn't get reported.

"I talk the Scottish game up as much as I can at times which is more than most but I'm always made out to be the villain of the piece somehow when I give an honest opinion.

"Why I am always made out to be the villain of the piece? My behaviour is regrettable but surely I'm allowed to say that I don't agree with that decision that's costing us.

"I'm not saying the refs are doing it deliberately, they're not. But they are blatantly obvious decisions that are going against us."

Lennon also voiced his displeasure at not receiving a call from the SFA to explain the weekend's events after Brendan Rodgers received one following Ross County's controversial spot kick against Celtic.

He added: "That's another thing, while I'm here, I'm glad you brought that one up. Ross County last season, Alex Schalk dives, County get a penalty. Brendan gets a phone call of an apology.

"So, we get a perfectly good goal disallowed and no phone call. Does that set a precedent?

"Where's the contact from the referees for me or any other manager? Or is just exclusive to Celtic?"

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1409185-hibs-boss-neil-lennon-hit-with-sfa-notice-of-complaint/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.