Levein counts cost of 'sloppy' Lafferty penalty miss

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Hearts boss said his top scorer was "off it a bit" in the draw with Kilmarnock.

Miss: Hearts passed up a late opportunity.
Miss: Hearts passed up a late opportunity.

Hearts manager Craig Levein said he felt Kyle Lafferty's failure to score a late penalty in the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock was part of a disappointing performance overall from his top scorer.

Lafferty had the opportunity to win the game for the hosts when he took a spot kick in the 90th minute, only to see Jamie MacDonald save it to ensure a draw.

Levein said he didn't want to be too harsh on the Northern Ireland international but felt the striker was far from at his best.

"Kyle's penalty kind of summed up his performance," he said. "He did some good things, but I thought he was off it a bit.

"He's been really good for us but he wasn't at his best. His penalty attempt was quite sloppy and hit with hope rather than any real determination.

"I can't be too critical as he's our top scorer and has bailed us out on many occasions. Even if you forget about his penalty, it was far from his best performance."

Levein saw his side come back from conceding a third minute goal to Eamonn Brophy by scoring through Steven Naismith but said his side didn't follow the strategy they had been working on in training.

"We worked really hard during the week to get the ball wide quickly and we didn't really do that," he said.

"I looked at some of the footage at half-time and on the one occasion we did get the ball wide and then put it into the box, Naisy scores.

"That was frustrating, it's frustrating the way we dominated the game for long spells and didn't manage to carve Kilmarnock open on as many occasions as I would have liked."

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke said that the late penalty save had meant a fair result for both sides.

"Credit to both teams, they tried to play," he said. "The surface wasn't the best, a lot of people slipping and falling over.

"Both goals you could probably put down to the pitch a little bit. Big Berra struggled a little bit with the high ball in behind him and Brophy got in front of him. We know when he gets there he can score.

"Their goal was a catalogue of errors, there was a slip in the middle of the park, two of my players collided, we gave the ball away on the edge of the box and then Stephen O'Donnell was in a great position to defend the cross and slipped."

