Murty: Murphy was 'a bit angry' with St Johnstone tackles

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Rangers boss says he'll have to wait to hear the extent of the winger's injury.

Injury: Murphy limped off. SNS Group

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he doesn't yet know the extent of Jamie Murphy's injury but said the player was unhappy with St Johnstone's tackling during the visitors' 4-1 win at McDiarmid Park.

Murphy limped off with a foot injury after a late challenge from St Johnstone's Matty Willock and Murty said he wasn't the only player counting the cost of victory. He said that Murphy was "frustrated" and "a bit angry" at the home side's approach.

"There's a few knocks and a few sore ones," the Rangers manager said.

"Obviously Jamie is the most obvious one. We'll just assess those, particularly Jamie, and try to get them rested as we've got some big games coming up.

"Jamie was in a bit of pain as he came off. He's a bit frustrated and a bit angry with some of the tackles he had.

"We have to assess his foot and then go from there.

"I don't want to jinx anything by saying how bad it might be. We will assess it, we will try to be calm about it and we'll make sure that he gets the requisite care."

Rangers scored three times in the first half to ensure a comfortable win and ensure a fifth straight victory but Murty revealed that his team had been unhappy with how their performance had dropped off.

"I had a little go at the players after the game," he said. "I questioned whether they would have taken 4-1 before the game and they said yes so I asked what they were moaning about.

"They said the last half hour wasn't good enough and they need to be better and that's great for me to hear.

"But I told them we came and did the job we set out to do. Do you think we can get better? They said yes but I said to leave it there, not be too down, and move forward.

"We can improve on the things that weren't right next time and if we have that mentality for the rest of the season then it bodes well for the direction of the club."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright bemoaned a repeat of the defensive lapses he says have dogged his side for months.

He said: "We gifted the first two goals away. I could point the finger at two or three players for the first goal and the second one we didn't press the ball well enough and we didn't track the run. It's basic defending.

"We just can't gift goals away like we did tonight. It's been our Achilles heel all season."

