Football Talk: Dons' Christie wish, Sutton does a 'Broony'

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Ryan Christie's loan deal at Aberdeen comes to an end in the summer.
SNS

The 'beast from the east' may have brought the nation to a standstill but Aberdeen are making moves regardless.

Derek McInnes has welcomed Ryan Christie through the Pittodrie entrance with open arms on two occasions on loan from Celtic.

He is now hopeful of making the 21-year-old's stay in the north-east a permanent one come the summer.

McInnes is believed to have tried last summer to sign Christie long-term, only for Celtic to insist a loan was the only option.

But the Inverness-born playmaker will have just a year left on his four-and-a-half year deal with the Scottish champions upon his return to Glasgow, and the Dons boss is expected to make his move should Brendan Rodgers' give the green light.

Elsewhere, Rangers' 4-1 win over St Johnstone looks to have come at a cost, with winger Jamie Murphy picking up a knock that leaves him facing a race against time to be fit for the upcoming Old Firm derby.

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton was also on the end of a meaty challenge before the match in Perth but shrugged it off Scott Brown style.

The weather conditions saw a number of games north and south of the border called off. Peterborough defender Steven Taylor wasn't to be denied, however, and picked up a broom to sweep snow off the pitch much to supporters' delight.

