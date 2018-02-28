Full list of pitch inspections and postponed fixtures
A number of SPFL games on Wednesday are at risk as the 'beast from the east' strikes.
The 'beast from the east' has left Scotland at a standstill as freezing temperatures bite across the country.
Heavy snow has fallen in many places, leaving SPFL groundsmen to work around the clock in a bid to get matches on.
Seven games were called off on Tuesday despite those efforts and more are expected to fall victim on Wednesday as the cold front continues.
Here we will update on the status of fixtures as pitch inspections and postponements occur.
Premiership
Hamilton v Hibs, called off.
Celtic v Dundee, called off.
Motherwell v Aberdeen, called off.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.