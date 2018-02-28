All three Premiership fixtures called off as snow hits

Celtic v Dundee, Hibs v Hamilton and Motherwell v Aberdeen have been postponed.

Three Premiership games have fallen victim to the cold temperatures on Wednesday. SNS

Wednesday's three Premiership fixtures have been called off due to the heavy snow.

Celtic's home game against Dundee, Hamilton's visit to Hibs and Aberdeen's trip to Motherwell have all been postponed after the 'beast from the east' brought freezing temperatures to Glasgow and the surrounding area.

Announcements on the games' rearrangements will be given in due course.

The cold snap is expected to continue, leaving a number of the weekend's Scottish Cup ties at risk too.

Seven games on Tuesday were also postponed as groundspeople struggled to clear mounting snow from pitches around the country.