Mikael Lustig set to miss Old Firm derby after call off

The Celtic full back was due to serve his ban against Dundee but the match was postponed.

Mikael Lustig saw red in Celtic's 2-0 against Aberdeen. SNS

Celtic full back Mikael Lustig is set to miss next Sunday's Old Firm derby with Rangers after his side's match with Dundee was called off.

The Swedish defender was due to serve a one match ban against the Dark Blues after receiving his marching orders for two yellow cards against Aberdeen.

However, the SPFL's decision to postpone all games on Wednesday as the 'beast from the east' struck means Lustig's ban will now instead be active for the Hoops' visit to Ibrox should the fixture with Neil McCann's side not be hastily rearranged.

Brendan Rodgers' rear guard has been plagued by injuries this campaign, with Anthony Ralston, Jozo Simunovic, Nir Bitton and Dedryck Boyata amongst those to spend time on the treatment table.

Ralston has recently returned to training, however, after missing a large portion of the campaign due to a knee injury.

Belgium centre-back Boyata is also due to return shortly and has targeted the Rangers fixture for his comeback.

January addition Marvin Compper was expected to make his Parkhead bow against Dundee but has now been made to wait after the postponement.

