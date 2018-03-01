  • STV
Football Talk: Holloway raps Murty, Celtic fixture race

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: Murty wants Goss.
Target: Murty wants Goss. SNS Group

The country might be shivering in sub-zero temperatures today but there's a little bit of heat on Ibrox as QPR boss Ian Holloway sent a fiery blast in Graeme Murty's direction.

Murty said on-loan QPR midfielder Sean Goss had impressed in his early games and was now on a list of possible signing targets, prompting Holloway to issue the most direct of "hands -off"warnings.

The Rangers boss may have said these situations can be "fluid" but Holloway's dismissal of a "silly statement" suggests Goss' time in Scotland will be short-lived.

Murty may already have started planning ahead of facing a Celtic team without Mikael Lustig next week but those plans should remain on ice for now. The Swedish defender was supposed to sit out a suspension against Dundee on Wednesday but with that match cancelled because of the Arctic conditions, the ban will currently be in effect for the Rangers game.

That may change, with reports that Celtic are working to reschedule match for next midweek, freeing Lustig up for the Glasgow derby.

The freezing weather has many people looking at summer trips abroad to somewhere warm.

That's still a touchy subject where Scotland international players are concerned and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken to Alex McLeish about his players being spared an end-of-season jaunt to face Mexico and Peru.

But Derek McInnes has said that Aberdeen players will be happy to make the trip.

And Motherwell's Charles Dunne has made himself a local hero by braving the snow to drive around the town helping people struggling in the big chill.

