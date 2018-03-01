Dundee United's league clash with St Mirren called off

The Championship fixture at Tannadice has been postponed because of the weather.

Off: United v St Mirren is postponed. SNS Group

The Championship match between Dundee United and St Mirren on Friday evening has been postponed.

The game is the latest sporting fixture to be cancelled because of the severe weather conditions and was called off on police advice.

In a brief statement on their official website, Dundee United said: "After prolonged snowfall and following a safety inspection in and around Tannadice this morning, tomorrow's fixture at home to St Mirren has been postponed.

"A new date for this game will be announced in due course."

