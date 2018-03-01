Full list of this weekend's postponed SPFL fixtures

One Premiership match has already been called off because of the weather.

Impact: The snow has led to postponements. SNS Group

Several of this weekend's scheduled SPFL matches have been postponed as a result of the wintry weather, with more expected to be called off before Saturday.

The "beast from the east" has caused widespread disruption across the country and has had an effect on the sporting calendar, with three Premiership matches cancelled on Wednesday evening as the worst of the weather hit home.

Now, the SPFL have announced cancellations for this weekend's schedule.

The Scottish FA have said that everything possible was being done to allow the Scottish Cup quarter finals to proceed.

A spokesperson said: "At this moment in time all efforts are being made to ensure the William Hill Scottish Cup Sixth Round fixtures go ahead as planned.

"There are no pitch inspections scheduled at this stage but we are in close contact with all clubs, police and local authorities to review all matches on a case by case basis.

"As always, the safety of supporters, players and staff is our top priority."

Here's a full list of the affected games, which will be updated as news comes in.

Premiership

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical - Postponed

Championship

Dundee United v St Mirren - Postponed

Dunfermline v Livingston - Postponed

League One

Airdrieonians v Stranraer - Postponed

Albion Rovers v Queen's Park - Postponed

League Two

Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion - Postponed

Clyde v Elgin City - Postponed

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath - Postponed

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir - Postponed

