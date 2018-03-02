Football Talk: Strachan's return, battle for McTominay
Fans may still be divided over his time as Scotland boss but Gordon Strachan has put international football behind him and could be set for a return to club management.
Birmingham City are reportedly interested in Strachan as a potential replacement for Steve Cotterill if the club decide on a change of boss after this weekend.
Strachan's successor Alex McLeish is understandably keen to cap Scott McTominay as he looks to deliver progress but with the midfielder eligible for two nations, England boss Gareth Southgate is making a pitch for McTominay to reject Scotland in the hope of place in his squad in the future.
Elsewhere, Tommy Wright has expressed his disbelief at St Johnstone being criticised for their challenges against Rangers, insisting Alfredo Morelos was lucky to escape without punishment for an elbow.
And looking ahead to next week's Glasgow derby, Celtic's James Forrest has revealed that he has a personal motivation to get on the scoresheet against Rangers.
