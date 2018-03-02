Stephen Thompson resigns as Dundee United chairman

Thompson also intends to sell the majority of his shares in the club.

Standing down: Thompson has quit as chairman. SNS Group

Stephen Thompson has stepped down as Dundee United chairman and is leaving the club's board with immediate effect.

The Tannadice club's majority shareholder has also said he intends to sell most of his shares in the coming months.

Thompson had announced in January he would step down at the end of the season and said he had made the decision to allow time for a successor to be found and so as not to be a distraction as the team fought to win promotion to the Premiership.

However, it has now been confirmed that businessman Mike Martin has been elected as chairman with immediate effect, having recently acquired more than 30% of the club's shares.

Martin said: "I know that Dundee United has excellent potential and when the opportunity arose to purchase a significant shareholding in the club I saw it as a real chance to contribute more effectively to the challenge of turning round the club's fortunes.

"Being elected chairman puts me in a position to further influence the change of direction required to revive the fortunes of the club, working alongside my experienced and committed colleagues in the boardroom.

"It is clear that Dundee United benefits from an excellent staff and arguably the most loyal and passionate support base in the country.

"We have all experienced pain in the recent times but I ask all fans to judge me, as chairman, on my actions and get behind the club as we look to ensure a bright long-term future."

Thompson leaves the board after almost a decade in the position, having taken charge when his father Eddie Thompson passed away in October 2008.

He now intends to pursue his own business and sports ambitions, United said in a statement on their official website.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.