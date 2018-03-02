Scottish Cup quarter-finals: Clubs work to get games on

The knockout games are set to be played this weekend amid severe weather conditions.

This weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-finals are all currently scheduled to go ahead despite severe weather conditions across the country.

Midweek league games were postponed because of the wintry weather and all but one of the SPFL weekend fixtures have been postponed. However, the last eight of the Scottish Cup contenders will be in action as things stand.

Scottish FA Interim Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay said: "As it stands there are no plans to call off any of the William Hill Scottish Cup Sixth Round fixtures.

"The desire and hope is that they proceed as planned.

"There are no pitch inspections scheduled for these matches at this stage and each host club has worked tirelessly to ensure the pitches and the surrounding areas are safe and in the best possible condition.

"We reiterate that we are in constant close contact with all clubs concerned, police and local authorities. The situation will be reviewed regularly on a case by case basis.

"The safety of supporters, players and staff, as always, remains our top priority. We acknowledge that, either way, some supporters are likely to be left inconvenienced.

"However, we are conscious that a great many have already committed to tickets and travels plans and that - along with improving weather conditions, forecasts from authorities and the views of the majority of the clubs involved - has led to our current stance. Any supporter who does decide to travel is urged to do so with caution and consult all relevant public transport and travel bodies before embarking on any journey.

"Conditions are of course changeable and we remain on standby to react to developments."

Aberdeen have announced on their official website the pitch at Pittodrie is in a playable condition for their tie against Kilmarnock.

After efforts were made to clear the surrounding area and prepare the stadium, the game has been given the green light, though the South Stand will be closed because of a problem with water supplies.

Aberdeen have advised supporters to allow extra time for travel and to take care on the approach to the stadium.

Celtic have posted updates of their stadium being cleared of snow for the visit of Morton and say their game will go ahead.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Rodgers said: "The pitch is fine, it is playable for the game and there is lot of work gone on around the stadium to make it safe and secure for the supporters."

Motherwell have been working with the help of supporters ahead of their tie against Hearts on Sunday and have tweeted a series of pictures showing their progress.

A club spokesperson said: "We are working hard to clear the areas around Fir Park.

"Volunteers have turned out today and we making good progress.

"We will continue to speak to all relevant parties and review the situation as it develops."

Rangers haven't reported any concerns ahead of Sunday's match against Falkirk. However, the club has said that their Fan Zone outside the ground has been cancelled in the interest of public safety.

