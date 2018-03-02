Steve Clarke: Pressure is on Aberdeen, not Kilmarnock

The Killie boss insists Derek McInnes would be folly to underestimate his in-form team.

Steve Clarke has guided Kilmarnock on a six game unbeaten run. SNS

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke said his side go in to Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter final tie against Aberdeen as underdogs despite their recent form.

The Ayrshire outfit will travel north to Pittodrie after their match was given the go-ahead despite heavy snow landing during the week.

Clarke's Killie have lost 3-1 the last two times the sides have met.

The former Chelsea coach insists his counterpart Derek McInnes would be folly to underestimate his side after they extended their unbeaten run to six games.

He told the club's website: "I'm sure Derek and his team won't underestimate us.

"He knows that they had to work hard in both games to beat us and there's a lot more pressure on them than Kilmarnock.

"If our cup run stopped with an away defeat to Aberdeen in the quarter-final, we'd be disappointed. If Aberdeen's cup run stops with a defeat at home to Kilmarnock in the quarter-final then they'd be more than disappointed."

Killie supporters face a 340-mile round trip in snowy conditions to watch their team in cup action.

Despite the disruptions the weather has caused this week Clarke expects a healthy travelling band of supporters to make their way to Aberdeen.

He added: "The fans are excited, which is good because it means the team has excited them over the previous weeks.

"It's massive. It's a cup quarter-final and with two wins you are at Hampden Park for the final.

"Once you get to this stage you can start to smell the final and that's good for everybody."

