McInnes: Poor Pittodrie pitch will make cup tie a battle

The Aberdeen boss remains confident of reaching the Scottish Cup last four.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is confident his side can book a spot in the Scottish Cup semi-finals. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said Pittodrie's beaten-up pitch will make Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final with in-form Kilmarnock an even more challenging affair.

The Dons' home turf came in for heavy criticism after it could be seen to cut up during Celtic's 2-0 in the north-east last weekend.

McInnes agrees that the Pittodrie surface has been far from perfect since the winter break and expects it to prove testing for both sets of players once more at the weekend.

He said: "It's not been perfect for a long time, I just think it's been highlighted more from the Celtic game.

"Really since the winter break it's been in a poor condition.

"It doesn't help matters for either team and it will be tough for both teams tomorrow.

"That aside, regardless of the surface it's an opportunity to get ourselves into a semi-final.

"That's the most important thing."

Aberdeen have handed Steve Clarke's Killie their only two defeats in seventeen matches.

The Ayrshire side have bounced back to go on a six game unbeaten run since their second of two 3-1 losses to Dons.

McInnes insists Killie's form shows the size of the challenge his side face.

However, with key players Ryan Christie and Graeme Shinnie back available the Aberdeen manager says he is fully confident in his team's ability to book a semi-final spot.

He added: "We're a good team and a tough opponent. I think they're a good team but we've shown across the majority of the team and against the majority of opponents how good a team we can be.

"Hopefully we can be that tomorrow. It's the sign of a good team to bounce back and go on unbeaten run as they have done.

"But we are a good side and I'm not totally surprised when we beat teams."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.