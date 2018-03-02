Murty refuses to rule out immediate Murphy injury return

The Rangers boss says winger Jamie Murphy may return for Sunday's cup tie with Falkirk.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty says Sean Goss' loan move to Ibrox has been positive for all involved. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has refused to rule out the possibility of Jamie Murphy making an immediate return from injury.

January arrival Murphy looked to have suffered a serious foot injury during the Light Blues' midweek win over St Johnstone.

The winger was left angered after hobbling off following a heavy challenge from Saints midfielder Matty Willock.

With Rangers hosting Celtic next Sunday, Murty voiced his concerns after the Perth match that he could be without Murphy for crucial upcoming fixtures.

But on Friday the Ibrox manager remained coy regarding the former Brighton attacker's fitness.

Asked about Murphy's recovery ahead of the Scottish Cup tie with Falkirk, Murty said: "He's alright, we're having him assessed at the moment.

"It may be too soon for him to return on Sunday but that is yet to be decided.

"He's a hardy, positive guy who wants to be involved in every game but we'll take medical advice and look at the games coming up as we have some big games and make a decision from there."

Sean is a QPR player, I've said that from the outset. If he becomes available, that discussion will happen. But QPR have said he's not for sale. Graeme Murty on Sean Goss' Rangers future

QPR boss Ian Holloway hit out at his Rangers counterpart during the week after Murty stated his intent to sign loanee Sean Goss on a permanent basis.

Holloway insisted his midfielder is not for sale and derided Murty's "silly statement".

Murty revealed Rangers director of football Mark Allen has since held discussions with QPR supremo Les Ferdinand, with both parties reiterating their manager's stance.

Asked about the situation, Murty said: "I was asked a question about Sean, I said that Sean is doing particularly well.

"He has bedded in really well and understands what it is to be a Rangers player and is doing really well

"Sean is a QPR player, I've said that from the outset. If he becomes available, that discussion will happen.

"Les has said he's not for sale, I said that at the outset.

"There is no problem, we understand the situation.

"It has been a positive for both parties, positive for us as he is playing well and positive for the young man as he is showing what he can do.

"Mark has spoken to Les and reiterated our position, we are comfortable with the situation."

