Rodgers: Morton will be a very tough test for Celtic

The Celtic manager isn't taking their Scottish Cup opponents lightly.

Ambition: Celtic aim to retain the cup. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned his side won't treat Morton lightly in their Scottish Cup clash and are gearing up for a strong finish to the season.

Rodgers' team are aiming to land back-to-back trebles with a six point lead in the Premiership as it nears the closing stages and as strong favourites to deal with Championship opposition in their cup quarter-final on Saturday.

The Celtic boss expects Morton to prove difficult to overcome but said his players would be upping their level as they get to crunch games.

"Certainly what they have is a very experienced coach in Jim Duffy, who sets them up very well," Rodgers said.

"He has done a brilliant job in the last few years.

"We will look from the first whistle to impose our style and aggression on the game but it will be a very difficult game for us."

"It is the old cliche. We have always looked to the next game and Morton will provide a big test for us.

"But we are getting to the end of the season, which we relish, the games that really matter.

"There are 10 games to go in the league and we are really excited about that.

"We have coped with that pressure really well and we will look forward to every game now."

The severe cold weather and snow meant Celtic's league match against Dundee was postponed on Wednesday and training was disrupted but Rodgers said there were no concerns on the fitness front ahead of the weekend's match.

"With the game called off on Wednesday, it was virtually impossible for us to train yesterday," he said.

"But today we trained well and we are ready for the game.

"The pitch is fine, it is playable for the game and there has been lot of work gone on around the stadium to make it safe and secure for the supporters tomorrow.

"We have played a lot of games so we have had a bit of a breather for a few days and it won't do us any harm.

"We gave the guys a programme to do on Thursday and we trained today.

"We have only really missed out on one day's preparation.

"As I say we have played so many games, we are not going to lose football fitness that's for sure. The boys will be ready.

"The pitch is playable and the ground staff have done a great amount of work here to make sure the game will go ahead."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.