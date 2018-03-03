Scottish football in the snow: Eight memorable moments

A look back at when a cold snap and football have combined to produce iconic moments.

Dundee United Nicky Weaver is hit by a snowball. SNS

The 'beast from the east' may have wiped out the majority of the weekend's fixtures but in years gone by snow has not always brought the Scottish game to a shuddering halt.

Matches have taken place across the years upon snow-covered pitches, leading to some iconic images and entertaining action.

Here we look back at some of the memorable moments when Scottish football has braved the elements.

It's raining snowballs at the Paisley Stadium

After a first half played amidst sub-zero temperatures failed to warm the hearts, St Mirren and Dundee United supporters took it upon themselves to provide some entertainment at the interval.

The Championship fixture at the Paisley Stadium had looked set to be called off before groundsmen set to work clearing the pitch of snow.

However, their valiant efforts to get the game on left at a large amount of snow in the stands which both sets of supporters were only too happy to rain down on the opposition.

Rangers and Hearts struggle in the snow

Ibrox groundsmen battle to prepare the pitch ahead of Rangers' fixture with Hearts. SNS

Despite a deluge of snow the night before, Rangers' Championship fixture with Hearts at Ibrox was given the go ahead back in January 2015.

Referee Bobby Madden gave the game the green light after a pitch inspection.

But both sets of players clearly struggled on the snow-covered surface and Madden called a halt to proceedings after just 25 minutes of play much to some supporters' disgust.

Motherwell defender to the rescue

The 'beast from the east' left the nation at a standstill and footballers twiddling their thumbs as games fell victim to the plunging temperatures.

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne made the most of his time off, however, by helping stranded members of the public get to where they needed to be.

The phrase "taxi for..." a player is often used by supporters when a player fails to meet his basic professional requirements.

But judging by Dunne's Instagram story, it's use may soon be changing.

A snow blast from the past

Despite hazardous conditions underfoot Aberdeen and Rangers served up a classic cup tie of years gone by.

Back in the 1950s more than 45,000 frozen spectators braved the elements to watch the two sides do battle on a pitch completely carpeted in snow.

League leaders Aberdeen eventually prevailed 2-1.

Keeper takes pelters of a different kind

Nicky Weaver fails to prevent a snowball hitting the target. SNS

Goalkeepers are used to taking pelters from the away fans camped behind their goal.

In his last game for Dundee United, however, Nicky Weaver faced pelters of a different kind.

A travelling band of 4000 Aberdeen fans spent the best part of 45 minutes bombarding the United stopper in January 2010.

The tactic paid dividends as the Dons won 1-0 on the day.

Of the incident, Weaver said: "My last game for United was against Aberdeen and it was the day I was pelted with snowballs from the Aberdeen supporters at Tannadice.

"There were 4000 in their end that day and as soon as I came out for the start of the second half a snowball came my way and I thought 'oh no, here we go' and I remember taking one on the head.

"It was all good banter although I wasn't laughing at the time. I can laugh it about now though. I've taken a few pelters in my career but that day was a bit different.

Tartan Army clear the way but Scotland lose

Tartan Army members help to clear the pitch before Scotland's match with Serbia. SNS

With Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Serbia in jeopardy, Tartan Army foot-soldiers took it upon themselves to help clear the pitch and stands of snow in Novi Sad.

However, their efforts was ultimately to no avail as the Scots' qualification hopes were extinguished by a 2-0 loss.

The dismal defeat extended Scotland's run without a win in qualifying to seven games and left them adrift at the bottom of the table.

Dundee United leave Swiss opposition feeling the chill

Ian Redford after scoring the winner for Dundee United in the UEFA Cup. SNS

Dundee United won a memorable UEFA Cup tie against Swiss outfit Neuchatel back in 1985 on a snowy surface.

Davie Dodds and Ian Redford struck for the Tangerines to secure a 2-1 in the first leg of the third round tie.

But United came unstuck on the continent, losing 3-1 in Switzerland to see their European adventure come to a halt.

Training is snow joke

Thomas Kind Bendiksen and Pedro Mendes suffer in freezing conditions. SNS

While supporter safety often sees matches called off when snow falls, players often aren't so lucky.

Rangers pair Thomas Kind Bendiksen and Pedro Mendes must have questioned their moves to Scotland as they trained in a blizzard.

One player who doesn't seem to feel the cold is Celtic captain Scott Brown, however, who wandered the streets of Saint-Petersburg in a short sleeved t-shirt last week despite sub-zero temperatures.