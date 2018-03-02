Jim Duffy bemoans Morton's lack of preparation for cup tie

Duffy is worried that his players may be risking injury when they face Celtic.

Risk: Duffy fears player may suffer injury. SNS Group

Morton boss Jim Duffy has said the weather has stopped his players from training sufficiently for their cup clash with Celtic and it could leave them counting the cost.

The snow that has swept the country meant Duffy's team haven't been able to go through their usual pre-match schedule.

Celtic have managed one training session since their midweek match against Dundee was postponed but Duffy has barely been able to get his squad together at all.

"No players could get out and we were told quite categorically not to travel, so we didn't do anything on Wednesday," the Morton boss told the club website.

"On Thursday, a few players could manage to get out but unfortunately we couldn't get any facilities because our normal place was closed so we didn't get to do any training.

"We managed to get a little bit of fresh air and blow off the cobwebs today (Friday) which was bitingly cold, but it was important to get the players in a group together before of the match against Celtic.

"Although we couldn't do too much, we managed to do 45 minutes just getting a touch of the ball again and that was important."

Duffy wasn't looking to make excuses or reasons to put the game off but was keen to highlight the potential injury risk in playing the match.

"Other teams will play who are part-time, so I don't think we can look at that," he said.

"The difficulty is that the players had a game on Tuesday night and they've not had the recovery time to get their legs going again so that could impact on possible injuries.

"If you go and play a top-class side and the tempo that game will be played at, and their muscles haven't recovered yet, then there is a possibility of injury.

"We can't think about that and have to prepare in the best way we can and give 100 per cent on the day."

