Main aiming for Hampden experience with Motherwell

The striker wants to be a part of a long cup run after Motherwell's League Cup journey.

Ambition: Main wants trips to Hampden. SNS Group

Motherwell striker Curtis Main is eyeing further progress in the Scottish Cup after hearing about the club's trips to Hampden in the League Cup this season.

The Fir Park side reached the final of the season's first knockout competition and are aiming to get past Hearts to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup when the sides meet on Sunday.

Main, who has been an instant success since joining the club in January, has enjoyed some big ties earlier in his career but has never reached the last eight before. .

"I had a decent couple of draws when I was down in England," he said. "We drew Sunderland in the fourth round when I was at Middlesbrough and the year after we drew Chelsea at the same stage. They were decent games to play in.

"They were fourth round, I have maybe got to quarter-finals, but I have never been beyond that in any competition, so it's a big opportunity for me personally and collectively, so I'm hoping we can go far.

"[The League Cup final] was something the team achieved before I got there, but we are definitely looking to do the same thing again.

"It's still fresh in those boys' minds. Everybody remembers it well and hopefully we can go on and do it again.

"Obviously it gives the club a lot of exposure getting to cup finals. I saw it and when you sign for a club you look to be part of those occasions, so it did play a little bit of a part in my move."

Main said that manager Stephen Robinson has emphasised how keen he is to have another cup run and that there's confidence at the club that they can reach Hampden and more.

"The manager has stressed he wants to achieve things in this competition as well, he wants to reach the cup final," he said. "The boys have shown previously there is no reason why we can't do it.

"The boys believe it and it's just a case of putting in a performance on Sunday to help us get there."