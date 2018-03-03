Rodgers: Edouard impressed ahead of Rangers clash

The Celtic boss was impressed with his strike force as they defeated Morton 3-0.

Impact: Edouard scored against Morton. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers watched his side beat Morton 3-0 to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals and said that young striker Odsonne Edouard had made an impressive impact.

The Championship side had frustrated Celtic in the first half in Glasgow but a change at half-time saw Edouard introduced alongside Moussa Dembele.

The duo scored the goals that settled the tie with Dembele hitting a double before Edouard lashed in a late goal.

The Frenchman's contribution could have played him into the starting line-up for the Premiership clash with Rangers next week and Rodgers was certainly happy with what he saw.

"I thought he was very good," Rodgers said. "He is a young player I rate very highly.

"He can play in a number of positions. He has strength, power, he threatens in behind... he is quick but he can link the game as well.

"I felt as though those two occupied their back four really well because they are both quick and Odsonne really wants to really run in behind.

"He had two really good chances before he actually scored the goal so it is something that I can consider.

"I have an idea what we want to do if everyone is fit next week, but certainly for today's game he provided the spark needed and I thought he was excellent when he came on."

The Celtic boss also felt that Dembele was hitting peak form after his double.

"He has that hunger back to score," Rodgers said.

"In the second half, like the rest of the team, he was much better.

"It was a good header (for the first goal) and the link-up play was much better to get the penalty and he was probably unfortunate that the ball wouldn't sit for him in the second half a couple of times to get his hat-trick.

"He is in form, showed his qualities and worked very well."

Morton boss Jim Duffy was left aggrieved about the penalty decision that led to the second goal, with Dembele appearing to have been fouled by Michael Doyle outside the box. However, he admitted that the call may not have influenced the outcome too much.

"When you come here you don't want to hand victory to Celtic and we didn't," he said. "But class told in the end.

"The second goal was a bit contentious because it looked like it was outside the box.

"I am not saying we would get back into the game but it gave Celtic a bit more time to relax.

"It was not much outside and I can understand why the referee has given it. I am not overly criticising him but it is a big decision.

"But Celtic dominated the second half and had real quality."