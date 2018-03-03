  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers: Edouard impressed ahead of Rangers clash

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic boss was impressed with his strike force as they defeated Morton 3-0.

Impact: Edouard scored against Morton.
Impact: Edouard scored against Morton. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers watched his side beat Morton 3-0 to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals and said that young striker Odsonne Edouard had made an impressive impact.

The Championship side had frustrated Celtic in the first half in Glasgow but a change at half-time saw Edouard introduced alongside Moussa Dembele.

The duo scored the goals that settled the tie with Dembele hitting a double before Edouard lashed in a late goal.

The Frenchman's contribution could have played him into the starting line-up for the Premiership clash with Rangers next week and Rodgers was certainly happy with what he saw.

"I thought he was very good," Rodgers said. "He is a young player I rate very highly.

"He can play in a number of positions. He has strength, power, he threatens in behind... he is quick but he can link the game as well.

"I felt as though those two occupied their back four really well because they are both quick and Odsonne really wants to really run in behind.

"He had two really good chances before he actually scored the goal so it is something that I can consider.

"I have an idea what we want to do if everyone is fit next week, but certainly for today's game he provided the spark needed and I thought he was excellent when he came on."

The Celtic boss also felt that Dembele was hitting peak form after his double.

"He has that hunger back to score," Rodgers said.

"In the second half, like the rest of the team, he was much better.

"It was a good header (for the first goal) and the link-up play was much better to get the penalty and he was probably unfortunate that the ball wouldn't sit for him in the second half a couple of times to get his hat-trick.

"He is in form, showed his qualities and worked very well."

Morton boss Jim Duffy was left aggrieved about the penalty decision that led to the second goal, with Dembele appearing to have been fouled by Michael Doyle outside the box. However, he admitted that the call may not have influenced the outcome too much.

"When you come here you don't want to hand victory to Celtic and we didn't," he said. "But class told in the end.

"The second goal was a bit contentious because it looked like it was outside the box.

"I am not saying we would get back into the game but it gave Celtic a bit more time to relax.

"It was not much outside and I can understand why the referee has given it. I am not overly criticising him but it is a big decision.

"But Celtic dominated the second half and had real quality."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.