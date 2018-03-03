  • STV
'Frustrated' McInnes unhappy with penalty decision

Kris Boyd's equaliser earned Kilmarnock a replay against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said he was left with a feeling of frustration after a 1-1 Scottish Cup quarter final draw with Kilmarnock.

Graeme Shinnie had given the Dons an early lead at Pittodrie but, after Jordon Jones was judged to have been fouled in the box, Kris Boyd scored from the spot to force a replay at Rugby Park to decide who goes to Hampden.

McInnes felt that his side had let a result slip from their grasp after a strong first-half showing.

"It's frustrating because we got ourselves in a winning position, and I thought we were the better team in the first half and had a couple of opportunities," he said.

"Conditions with the wind swirling didn't help, but I thought we still had enough in our good moments. Shinnie was prominent with his bursts forward from full-back, none more so than with the goal.

"It wasn't pretty, but in cup football it's all about getting the job done, and I felt we were in a good position at half-time to do just that.

"We spoke at half-time about the need for concentration, and about the changes Kilmarnock could make - and I think Lee Erwin helped them get up the pitch."

The Aberdeen manager was particularly unhappy with referee Steven McLean's decision to award the visitors their penalty, saying that Jones had gone to ground without being fouled.

"There's no better example of the need for concentration than the goal we lose," he said.

"We're in a strong position to deal with it between Shay (Logan) and Arnie (Kari Arnason). But we allow (Jordan) Jones between them and I think he goes down without any contact.

"I thought it was a penalty at the time, but looking at it again, I don't see how anybody's made a foul. If Logan had made the foul, he should have been sent off."

Killie manager Steve Clarke disputed that version of events and said that he was pleased with his team's showing and deserved to have a second chance at progressing to the semi-finals.

"The referee is far closer than us so must have seen contact," Clarke said. "I agree with Derek that if it's a foul by Logan then it should be a second yellow.

"Sometimes you get them, some times you don't. We're not here to criticise referees, we're all here to help them.

"It was a good performance. It was always going to be a difficult game, and the surface didn't help either team. It made it hard to play good football - we tried.

"It was disappointing to go behind, but as always my players responded. They've got great character, great belief, and more than deserved a replay.

"We had chances to win. We kept plugging away and always looked like a threat."

