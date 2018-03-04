Scott McTominay commits international future to Scotland

Manchester United midfielder will be named in Alex McLeish's first squad this week.

Scott McTominay has forced his way into Jose Mourinho's starting line-up. PA

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has decided to play international football for Scotland.

The 21-year-old, whose father hails from Glasgow, also qualifies to play for the country of his birth England, but will this week be named in the Scotland squad ahead of two friendlies.

New Scotland manager Alex McLeish travelled to Manchester United's training base in Carrington last week and persuaded McTominay that his international future lay in dark blue.

McTominay has played 15 times for the United first team under Jose Mourinho this season, including starts in last Sunday's Premier League win over Chelsea and against Benfica in the Champions League.

He is now set to make his Scotland debut after he is named in Wednesday's squad for matches against Costa Rica at home and Hungary away.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.