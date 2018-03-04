Full summary of Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Two more teams made sure of their place in the semi-final draw.

Motherwell and Rangers enjoyed quarter-final wins. SNS Group

Motherwell 2-1 Hearts

A stunning late volley from Carl McHugh sent Motherwell back to Hampden as the Steelman edged closer to a second cup final of the season.

Motherwell - who lost the League Cup showpiece against Celtic - opened the scoring early after an own goal by Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Kyle Lafferty equalised from the penalty spot just after half-time, before McHugh, who will miss the semi-final through suspension, proved the hosts' hero in the 87th minute.

Rangers 4-1 Falkirk

A hat-trick from Jason Cummings saw Rangers cruise into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Cummings opened the scoring in the 16th minute, but Rangers were swiftly pegged back by Aaron Muirhead.

The striker, who joined in January on a temporary deal from Nottingham Forest, added his second before a Muirhead own goal saw Rangers lead 3-1 at the break.

Cummings ensured he took the match ball home with 15 minutes remaining.

