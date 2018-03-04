Full summary of Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-finals
Two more teams made sure of their place in the semi-final draw.
Motherwell 2-1 Hearts
A stunning late volley from Carl McHugh sent Motherwell back to Hampden as the Steelman edged closer to a second cup final of the season.
Motherwell - who lost the League Cup showpiece against Celtic - opened the scoring early after an own goal by Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.
Kyle Lafferty equalised from the penalty spot just after half-time, before McHugh, who will miss the semi-final through suspension, proved the hosts' hero in the 87th minute.
Rangers 4-1 Falkirk
A hat-trick from Jason Cummings saw Rangers cruise into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.
Cummings opened the scoring in the 16th minute, but Rangers were swiftly pegged back by Aaron Muirhead.
The striker, who joined in January on a temporary deal from Nottingham Forest, added his second before a Muirhead own goal saw Rangers lead 3-1 at the break.
Cummings ensured he took the match ball home with 15 minutes remaining.