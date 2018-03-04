Robinson: Well will reach final for banned goal hero Carl

Motherwell go into the Scottish Cup semi-final without matchwinner and skipper McHugh.

Carl McHugh takes instructions from Stephen Robinson. SNS Group

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson urged his players to reach the Scottish Cup final for goal hero Carl McHugh after a yellow card ruled him out the semi-final.

The midfielder chested down a Hearts clearance before letting fly on the volley with his weaker right foot into the top corner from almost 25 yards in the 86th minute of a thrilling quarter-final.

The goal secured a 2-1 victory for the League Cup runners-up but captain McHugh will miss the semi-final against either Aberdeen or Kilmarnock after being booked in the first half for a foul on Harry Cochrane, his second yellow card of the tournament.

Robinson said: "He maybe doesn't get the plaudits he deserves but the job he does in front of our back four, the headers and tackles and the organisation he gives us, is excellent. I think he got his just rewards.

"Unfortunately he misses the semi, he's been booked, which is a travesty for the boy. So we have to make sure we get to that final and give him his just rewards."

Hearts manager Craig Levein was also taken aback by the goal after his side forced their way back in the game following a poor first-half display.

Curtis Main got the final touch to a soft early opener after Ross Callachan allowed Craig Tanner's corner to go past his position at the near post.

But Kyle Lafferty levelled from the spot six minutes after the break - despite Steven Naismith being the designated penalty-taker - before hitting the post and forcing a brilliant save from Trevor Carson.

Motherwell got back on top before the winner but Levein felt his side were well worth a replay and argued that they should have had a second spot-kick after a late handball by Andy Rose.

"The first-half performance was terrible," Levein said. "Although Motherwell didn't have a lot of chances because we were stuffy, we were certainly as poor as I have seen us for a while in terms of possession of the ball."