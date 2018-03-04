Scottish Cup: Full draw as tournament reaches semi-finals
Three teams have secured their place with one quarter-final still to be decided.
Scottish Cup holders Celtic will play Rangers in the semi-finals of this year's competition.
Motherwell will play Aberdeen or Kilmarnock in the other tie.
Kilmarnock and Aberdeen will meet in their replay at Rugby Park on March 13.
Ties will be played at Hampden on April 14 and 15.
Full Scottish Cup semi-final draw
- Celtic v Rangers
- Motherwell v Aberdeen or Kilmarnock.