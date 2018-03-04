  • STV
Murty faces Cummings dilemma ahead of Celtic clash

STV

Rangers manager says three-goal frontman has given him a headache for the Glasgow derby.

Jason Cummings struck three against Falkirk. SNS Group

Graeme Murty faces an Old Firm dilemma after watching Jason Cummings fire himself into derby contention with his first ever senior hat-trick.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest striker made the most of his chance deputising for injured winger Jamie Murphy as Rangers hammered Falkirk to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

He bagged twice before the break and claimed the match ball with his third 14 minutes from time as the Light Blues overcame Paul Hartley's men 4-1.

Rangers' reward for that victory is a Hampden date with Celtic next month but before that they host Brendan Rodgers' treble-chasing Hoops in Premiership action next Sunday.

But with Murphy battling to be fit for that Ibrox showdown, Murty says he faces a major decision as he weighs up whether or not to stick with hero Cummings.

"It's a good headache for me to have as Jamie will probably be back fit, so do I then drop someone who has scored a hat-trick?" pondered the Rangers manager.

"At the moment it's questionable if Jamie will be fit but if I know him, he will be doing everything in his power to convince me he is all right.

"We will have to wait and see. I brought Jason in because he needs minutes and he needs to get some sharpness.

"I thought his finishes were really good and indicative of a player who is hungry to do well."

Cummings fired Rangers ahead after 16 minutes as he beat Bairns goalkeeper Robbie Thomson from a tight angle.

Falkirk skipper Aaron Muirhead levelled for the visitors four minutes later as he deflected a Craig Sibbald strike into the net.

But his goal was quickly cancelled out as Cummings prodded home within a minute of the equaliser before Muirhead then went from hero to zero by putting through his own net just before half-time.

Cummings completed his hat-trick late on as he buried Thomson's spill from an Alfredo Morelos strike.

Falkirk boss Hartley said: "It was a free hit for us today. But if you switch off at the top end, at the top level, you definitely get punished."

