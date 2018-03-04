Murty faces Cummings dilemma ahead of Celtic clash
Rangers manager says three-goal frontman has given him a headache for the Glasgow derby.
Graeme Murty faces an Old Firm dilemma after watching Jason Cummings fire himself into derby contention with his first ever senior hat-trick.
The on-loan Nottingham Forest striker made the most of his chance deputising for injured winger Jamie Murphy as Rangers hammered Falkirk to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals.
He bagged twice before the break and claimed the match ball with his third 14 minutes from time as the Light Blues overcame Paul Hartley's men 4-1.
Rangers' reward for that victory is a Hampden date with Celtic next month but before that they host Brendan Rodgers' treble-chasing Hoops in Premiership action next Sunday.
But with Murphy battling to be fit for that Ibrox showdown, Murty says he faces a major decision as he weighs up whether or not to stick with hero Cummings.
"It's a good headache for me to have as Jamie will probably be back fit, so do I then drop someone who has scored a hat-trick?" pondered the Rangers manager.
"At the moment it's questionable if Jamie will be fit but if I know him, he will be doing everything in his power to convince me he is all right.
"We will have to wait and see. I brought Jason in because he needs minutes and he needs to get some sharpness.
"I thought his finishes were really good and indicative of a player who is hungry to do well."
Cummings fired Rangers ahead after 16 minutes as he beat Bairns goalkeeper Robbie Thomson from a tight angle.
Falkirk skipper Aaron Muirhead levelled for the visitors four minutes later as he deflected a Craig Sibbald strike into the net.
But his goal was quickly cancelled out as Cummings prodded home within a minute of the equaliser before Muirhead then went from hero to zero by putting through his own net just before half-time.
Cummings completed his hat-trick late on as he buried Thomson's spill from an Alfredo Morelos strike.
Falkirk boss Hartley said: "It was a free hit for us today. But if you switch off at the top end, at the top level, you definitely get punished."