Football Talk: Old Firm headaches, Caixinha faces revolt

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Odsonne Eduoard and Jason Cummings impressed at the weekend. SNS

The 'beast from the east' may have finally moved on, but another storm looms on the horizon.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are preparing for derby days this weekend, with Hibs and Hearts facing off under the lights on Friday night before the small matter of an Old Firm showdown on Sunday.

Rangers are looking to cut the gap to leaders Celtic to just three points with victory at Ibrox and Jason Cummings believes he's the man to help the Light Blues do it.

Cummings bagged a hat-trick in Rangers' 4-1 Scottish Cup win over Falkirk, with the former Hibs striker to pressing his case and derby credentials in the aftermath.

Across Glasgow another forward has given their manager a selection headache ahead of the Ibrox encounter. Odsonne Eduoard impressed for Celtic off the bench as the Hoops defeated Greenock Morton, and the Paris Saint-Germain youth product believes he's ready to help fire Brendan Rodgers' side to league and cup glory.

Once the crucial league clash is over attention will turn to April's Scottish Cup semi-final between the pair after they were pulled out of the hat together.

Meanwhile in Mexico, former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha faces a headache of a different kind after the embattled Portuguese coach was lynched with bottles by furious Cruz Azul supporters following another defeat.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has pledged his allegiance to Scotland, much to the Tartan Army's delight. Joey Barton, however, isn't quite so happy, with the former Rangers midfielder questioning the youngster's ambition after the decision.

Top Stories

ICYMI

Best of social media