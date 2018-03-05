  • STV
Celtic ranked amongst 'most dominant teams in Europe'

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

A study says Brendan Rodgers' side have the ninth best shot ratio across the continent.

Celtic players celebrate Moussa Dembele's goal in their win over Greenock Morton.
Celtic players celebrate Moussa Dembele's goal in their win over Greenock Morton.

Celtic rank amongst the 'most dominant teams in Europe' and are only bettered for possession by Manchester City, says a new report.

A study into the performance of teams across the continent by CIES Football Observatory and InStat has found that the Scottish champions boast the ninth best ratio of shots taken to shots conceded this campaign.

Brendan Rodgers' side have attempted 289 shots and allowed 105 efforts on their own goal in their domestic league this season, ensuring the Hoops rank above teams including their Champions League foes Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Portuguese leaders Porto are seen as 'the most dominant team' having only conceded 68 shots against their 258 cracks at goal.

According to the data review, Celtic are only bettered when it comes to ball retention across Europe by Premiership champions elect Man City.

Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed an average possession of 69.1% this season, while the Hoops and Shakhtar Donetsk have had the ball 67.6% of the time across their domestic fixtures.

The Parkhead outfit pepper the opposition goal just under 7 times a game on average, the ninth highest per match total. Rodgers' defence is less impressive, however, with Celtic ranked 17th defensively as they ship 3.89 shots on their own goal per match.

