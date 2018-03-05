Full list of midweek SPFL matches and postponements
The weather continues to take its toll on the Scottish football schedule.
The impact of severe weather conditions on Scottish football has continued with midweek SPFL matches being called off.
There are games scheduled in all four divisions midweek but with plenty of the country still under snow some matches have already been axed.
Matches were postponed last midweek and the entire weekend league card was cancelled, though all four Scottish Cup quarter-finals went ahead.
Here's a full list of the fixtures and their current status, which will be updated as news comes in from around the grounds.
Tuesday, March 5
Scottish Championship
- Dundee United v Queen of the South – postponed due to waterlogged pitch
- Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle - postponed due to snow
Scottish League One
- Albion Rovers v Ayr United - postponed due to snow
- Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers - postponed due to snow
Scottish League Two
- Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir - postponed due to snow
- Cowdenbeath v Clyde - postponed due to snow
- Elgin City v Stirling Albion - postponed due to waterlogged pitch
Wednesday, March 6
Scottish Premiership
- Kilmarnock v St Johnstone - match goes ahead
