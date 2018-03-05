Full list of midweek SPFL matches and postponements

The weather continues to take its toll on the Scottish football schedule.

Postponed: Dunfermline has already been called off. SNS Group

The impact of severe weather conditions on Scottish football has continued with midweek SPFL matches being called off.

There are games scheduled in all four divisions midweek but with plenty of the country still under snow some matches have already been axed.

Matches were postponed last midweek and the entire weekend league card was cancelled, though all four Scottish Cup quarter-finals went ahead.

Here's a full list of the fixtures and their current status, which will be updated as news comes in from around the grounds.

Tuesday, March 5

Scottish Championship

Dundee United v Queen of the South – postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle - postponed due to snow

Scottish League One

Albion Rovers v Ayr United - postponed due to snow

Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers - postponed due to snow

Scottish League Two

Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir - postponed due to snow

Cowdenbeath v Clyde - postponed due to snow

Elgin City v Stirling Albion - postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Wednesday, March 6

Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone - match goes ahead

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.