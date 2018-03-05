  • STV
Rangers to arrange closed-doors game before Celtic match

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Graeme Murty says some of his squad need to get more playing time under their belts.

Preparation: Murty says players need games.
Rangers manager Graeme Murty has revealed that he's working to arrange a friendly to help some players get match sharpness before his side face Celtic.

The Glasgow sides meet in a top-of the table clash on Sunday, with Rangers keen to reduce the points gap with Celtic to three points, though the defending champions also have a game in hand.

After seeing off Falkirk to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, Murty revealed that while there would be recovery time for some of his squad, others may be playing this week to ready them for a call to competitive action.

"Some people are going to rest and relax; some people are going to get numerous massages and down days, but some people have to get some minutes in," he told Rangers TV.

"So we are going to try and get a closed-door game so we can get some minutes into some people to make sure they are sharp enough to go and perform when called upon.

"Then, we can start to build towards Celtic towards the end of the week."

Lee Wallace is one of those who will feature in the game as he makes his way back after five months out injures, while Murty also revealed that Declan John will return to training this week.

Matches against Brendan Rodgers' side in league and cup could help define Rangers' season and Murty says his players are looking forward to the big occasions.

"They are flowing with confidence right now and they want to get into the games against Celtic," he said.

"They are going to relish the challenge and I think it is a really good marker for us to look at a team that want to get into that game and want to go and mix it up.

