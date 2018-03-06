Football Talk: Scotland's new faces, Rangers' Murphy boost

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Scott McKenna and John Souttar are set to be called up to the Scotland squad for the first time. SNS

Alex McLeish names the first Scotland squad of his second stint in charge on Thursday and by all accounts it looks like he'll be building from the back.

The former Aberdeen defender looks set to hand Pittodrie's current coveted centre-half Scott McKenna his first senior call-up when the squad for upcoming friendlies with Costa Rica and Hungary is announced.

Not content with one new recruit at the heart of the back four, McLeish is also ready to call up Hearts' John Souttar for the first time.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will add to the band of fresh faces after opting to play for Scotland over England. His decision has split opinion, however, with Charlie Nicholas amongst those to question the youngster's motives.

Elsewhere, Rangers looked like they will be handed an injury boost ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby against Celtic.

Light Blues supporters feared Jamie Murphy faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was crocked against St Johnstone but the winger is winning his race against the clock to be fit for the Ibrox fixture, say reports.

