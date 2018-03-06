  • STV
New Dundee United chairman rejects administration rumours

Daryn MacRae

Mike Martin says the Tannadice board is 'highly confident' the club will remain full-time.

New Dundee United chairman Mike Martin says the Tannadice board has a "high degree of confidence" the club won't face administration should they fail to achieve promotion this season.

Martin took over as chairman last week after Stephen Thompson stepped down from the role.

United currently lie fourth in the Championship, 17 points behind league leaders St Mirren.

While the Tangerines still occupy a play-off spot, a torrid run of results has enhanced the prospect of United failing to achieve their aim of promotion.

Martin claims a third season in the second tier would have severe financial ramifications.

However, the new chairman insists administration is not looming on the horizon.

He told STV: "We have a high degree of confidence that the plans we have in place would prevent that from happening.

"A third year in the Championship is a very expensive issue for us. We have two plans, one base on us going back and one on us remaining in the Championship. If it's the latter we must identify sources of finance to plug the gap in revenue shortfall."

Csaba is very keen to be here, very keen to build a long term career at Dundee United and that's something I'm keen to support.
Mike Martin on Csaba Laszlo's future

Martin revealed that having reduced the club's costs by £2m last season United have limited room for manoeuvre when it comes to further costs.

Instead, he says that the club will pursue three routes to increase revenue at Tannadice.

He added: "Firstly, we might look to achieve player sales or cup runs to assist on the revenue front.

"Secondly, we could increase the debt. Although we have significantly increased the debt over the last five years it is creeping back up again as a consequence of us being in the Championship.

"The third option is to look for external investment into the club. Quite frankly, it could be a mix of all three."

Csaba Laszlo replaced Ray McKinnon as manager of the Tangerines earlier this season.

The former Hearts boss has come in for criticism as United's form has dropped off.

Martin, however, refuted claims Laszlo's position as manager is under threat.

Asked if he plans to continue with the Hungarian at the helm, he said: "Absolutely and hopefully well beyond the end of the season too.

"Csaba is very keen to be here, very keen to build a long term career at Dundee United and that's something I'm keen to support."

