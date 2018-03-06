Clarke: SFA must take action as McInnes was 'out of order'

The Kilmarnock boss wants his Aberdeen counterpart reprimanded for post-match comments.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has called for Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes to be reprimanded by the Scottish FA for claiming Jordan Jones went down without contact to win a penalty on Saturday.

The Dons led 1-0 in the Scottish Cup tie before Killie striker Kris Boyd levelled from the spot after winger Jones tumbled to the ground as he nipped between defenders Shay Logan and Kari Arnason inside the box.

McInnes said of the penalty incident after the game finished 1-1: "I think he goes down without any contact."

Killie boss Clarke was left angered by the suggestion his player had dived.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's league fixture with St Johnstone, he said: "I thought he (McInnes) was out of order.

"I thought it was a cheap shot. I am not happy, of course I am not happy.

"It was a clear penalty. The referee was 10 yards from the incident and saw it clearly and there was no reaction from the two Aberdeen players involved in the incident.

"I saw the television replays that Derek said showed there was no incident.

"I have watched the replays, everyone has watched the replays and the general consensus of almost everyone in the country is that it was a clear penalty.

"Why is he allowed to come out and infer that Jordan Jones dived?

"I don't understand why he gets away with that. Surely the authorities have to ask him to explain himself?

"I would like to think they should remind managers of their responsibilities when they speak to the press after the game.

"Most times managers are responsible when they speak to the press.

"If you are going to make an accusation like that without evidence then I think it is disappointing."

The two sides meet for a replay on March 13 at Rugby Park, with the winners facing Motherwell in the semi-finals.

Clarke is concerned that the replay adds to an already hectic fixture schedule awaiting his side as they still have outstanding league games to play.

He added: "The one moan I have about the fixtures is that the Hamilton game was called off in December.

"At the end of January I made a comment about the fact we had lost two games, we lost the Dundee midweek game in the league, and we lost the St Johnstone midweek game in the league due to cup replays for both of them.

"I said at the time we should get the Hamilton game played as quickly as we could.

"We offered two dates in February, both were turned down, and now we are in a position where we don't have a date to play that game and that's disappointing. It's not very professional.

"I'm disappointed. Really disappointed.

"I don't understand that the league doesn't have the structure in place to say if a game is off then it has to be played by a certain date and if there is the first available date then the game should be played.

"Same with cup replays, why can't they just have one replay date?

"All these little things add up to make your league and your authorities look a little bit foolish at times."

