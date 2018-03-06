Hearts suffer blow as Mitchell set for long spell out

The Manchester United loanee looks to have played his last game for the club due to a knee injury.

Demetri Mitchell had impressed since joining Hearts on loan from Manchester United. SNS

Demetri Mitchell looks to have played his last game for Hearts after the Manchester United loanee suffered a knee injury.

The left back faces two months on the sidelines after tearing his meniscus, leaving it unlikely he will pull on a maroon jersey again before his loan move to the capital comes to an end.

Mitchell had impressed since arriving in Edinburgh, scoring the winner in Hearts' cup win over St Johnstone.

However, he has been dealt a cruel blow upon returning to Manchester to have his knee assessed as the damage done is worse than originally feared.

While Mitchell faces a longer than expected period out of action, Christophe Berra is expected to return ahead of schedule.

The Scotland international was deemed a major doubt for Friday's Edinburgh derby after suffering a head knock in the Tynecastle side's 2-1 Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell.

But he has since been given the all clear after passing concussion tests and is expected to return to Craig Levein's defence for the derby clash.

