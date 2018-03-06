  • STV
Kettlewell: I'm a young boss but ready to save Ross County

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Staggies co-interim manager says he and Steven Ferguson face a critical situation.

Ross County co-interim manager Stuart Kettlewell has said despite being young in managerial terms he's ready to save the Staggies from relegation.

Kettlewell and academy director Steven Ferguson have been handed the reigns in Dingwall until the end of the season after previous boss Owen Coyle resigned.

The Highlanders currently lie three points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and five points off safety having only managed to pick up 21 points so far this campaign.

Former Staggies midfielder Kettlewell became the club's development manager after hanging up his boots and made history by winning the development league title last season.

While he admits he's young for a manager at 33-years-old, Kettlewell says he's ready for the "exceptionally hard" task at hand.

He said: "It's always something I've had an ambition to do.

"People might look and say that at my age you are really young in a managerial sense.

"But I've gained an awful lot of experience over the last few years working with the development squad.

"When is the right time? I don't think anyone has an answer for that.

"From my point of view, I'm relishing the challenge and it's just a case of meeting it head on and doing it our way."

He added: "Four wins in 22 shows the size of the task, it's exceptionally hard but we need to hit the ground running and win some games to get us out of this position.

"It's very hard to switch these things on and off, but that is the task we have got and we're hopeful we can change that."

The Under 20 development league win resulted in seven youngsters signing first team deals with County.

One of the graduates, Davis Kiellor-Dunn, was full of praise for his new bosses coaching credentials.

The winger said: "When I came I was quite shocked, I was training every day and even when I thought I'd done well he wanted more from us.

"Towards the end of last season I didn't know if I'd get a new contract but he told me not to worry, to keep pushing. He was the biggest factor in me getting a contract.

"For me, Kets (Kettlewell) is the man for the job. His and Fergs' (Steven Ferguson) ability to bring the best out of the kids is second to none, the best I've ever seen."

