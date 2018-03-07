Football Talk: Rodgers' Dembele warning, Morelos fired up

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Moussa Dembele has scored three in his last two matches for Celtic. SNS

The build-up to a bumper weekend of derbies across Scottish football continues to gather pace.

Celtic visit Ibrox on Sunday as they look to fend off the challenge posed by a Rangers side intent on turning a season which at one point looked a procession for the Hoops into a title race.

Key to the result will be the form of each club's talismanic strikers, and both Brendan Rodgers and Graeme Murty have been looking to stoke the fire in their bellies.

Despite his form dipping off at the offset of this campaign, Rodgers says Moussa Dembele is ready to thrive once more when derby day comes around after scoring five times against the Light Blues last season.

Murty, meanwhile, insists Alfredo Morelos is ready to right the wrongs of the weekend after the Columbian forward spurned a series of chances in the cup win over Falkirk.

Elsewhere, the announcement of Alex McLeish's first Scotland squad in his second stint as manager has been delayed until Monday. One man who it seems hasn't had to hold out for good news, however, is Jon McLaughlin.

With number one Craig Gordon injured, the Hearts goalkeeper has been told early he's to receive his first call up to the national side, say reports.

Former Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch has left his latest coaching role with Polish side Lechia Gdansk after just seven weeks following manager Adam Owen's sacking.

