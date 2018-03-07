  • STV
Canning: Hamilton fixture backlog not ideal but we'll cope

Accies boss Martin Canning hopes his side can take full advantage of games in hand.

Hamilton Academical boss Martin Canning says the fixture backlog his side face is far from ideal but believes he now has the squad to take full advantage of the games in hand.

Postponed games against Kilmarnock and St. Johnstone have left the Lanarkshire side facing a fixture pile-up as the season approaches the business end.

Accies, however, have two games in hand on the two sides below them in the table as a result of the call-offs and Canning is hopeful his well-rested side can grab the extra points to play for.

He said: "It's not ideal in terms of it's backlogging fixtures we need to catch up on but it is what it is and there isn't much you can do when the weathers that bad.

"Teams have been going through and playing these games and we've not been.

"But it's given us the opportunity to get players back closer to fitness so when the busy period does come we have the squad to cope with it."

"We've got points to go and play for which is a bonus but you've got to go and take them."

Before their postponed fixtures are replayed, however, Hamilton take on Motherwell in a Lanarkshire derby this weekend.

Accies won 3-1 in a fiery contest at Fir Park earlier in the campaign, but have suffered league and cup defeats to the Steelmen either side of that victory.

Canning believes Saturday's meeting between the pair will prove another hotly contested battle, with the Hamilton boss expecting a tough challenge against Stephen Robinson's rejuvenated side.

He added: "Every game this season between us and Motherwell, even the game we won, has been a tight game, a close game and a hard fought game.

"We need to make sure we are ready to battle on Saturday.

"I think they are playing more similar to the way they played at the start of the season.

"They are back to a 3-5-2. Obviously their striking personnel is different but they are similar types to what they had.

"They are quite direct at times but can play football too, they've got a bit of everything and they are doing well, confidence will be high so for us its a big game."

