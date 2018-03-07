Scott McKenna signs new Aberdeen deal until 2023

The defender has penned an improved contract to prolong his stay at Pittodrie.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5734468330001-scott-mckenna-praise-is-flattering-but-i-m-happy-at-dons.jpg" />

Scott McKenna has penned a new, improved deal with Aberdeen that extends his stay at Pittodrie until at least the summer of 2023.

The centre-half signed an extension to his contract in October until 2021 but Derek McInnes has moved to tie down McKenna longer term after strong interest from south of the border.

Championship outfit Hull had multiple offers for the 21-year-old turned down in January, with McInnes insisting the talented defender wasn't for sale at any price.

McKenna has been touted for a call-up to Alex McLeish's Scotland squad which is due to be announced on Monday.

He told the club's RedTV: "It was an easy decision. It was only mentioned to me last week, so it did not take at all long to get sorted.

"I love being at this club, I love working with the manager, all the staff and we have a great dressing room.

"I am very settled here and now I can just focus on my football."

