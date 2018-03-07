Kilmarnock up to fifth with 2-0 win over St Johnstone
Goals from Kris Boyd and Lee Erwin seal comfortable win as visitors finish with ten men.
Kilmarnock beat St Johnstone 2-0 at Rugby Park to move up to fifth place in the Premiership.
Kris Boyd opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Jordan Jones was fouled.
Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Jason Kerr was sent off shortly before half-time after bringing down Jones as he headed towards goal.
Minutes later Aaron Tshibola had a goal ruled out for Kilmarnock when Boyd was flagged offside.
Lee Erwin then made sure of the points on the hour mark with a left-foot shot.
The result saw Kilmarnock move ahead of Hearts into fifth as St Johnstone remain eighth.
