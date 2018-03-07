Kilmarnock up to fifth with 2-0 win over St Johnstone

Goals from Kris Boyd and Lee Erwin seal comfortable win as visitors finish with ten men.

Lee Erwin drives home Kilmarnock's second goal. SNS Group

Kilmarnock beat St Johnstone 2-0 at Rugby Park to move up to fifth place in the Premiership.

Kris Boyd opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Jordan Jones was fouled.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Jason Kerr was sent off shortly before half-time after bringing down Jones as he headed towards goal.

Minutes later Aaron Tshibola had a goal ruled out for Kilmarnock when Boyd was flagged offside.

Lee Erwin then made sure of the points on the hour mark with a left-foot shot.

The result saw Kilmarnock move ahead of Hearts into fifth as St Johnstone remain eighth.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.