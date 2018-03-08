Clarke hails Jones after 'outstanding' performance

The Kilmarnock boss revealed his in-form winger may miss the cup replay against Aberdeen.

Stand-out: Jones impressed against St Johnstone. SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke watched Jordan Jones help his side to a 2-0 win over St Johnstone and said the winger was an individual worth paying to watch.

Jones was instrumental in the victory, which gave Kilmarnock ten wins and five draws from their last 16 games, winning the penalty that Kris Boyd converted to give his team the lead.

Clarke praised Jones' performance and also highlighted the contribution of Lee Erwin, who scored his first goal since August.

"He was outstanding," Clarke said. "Lee Erwin for me was outstanding (too).

"Jordan will get the headlines because he is quick and direct.

"He's a good player and a player I would pay to watch because he's exciting, commits defenders and tries to make things happen. He's been good for us."

Clarke revealed that Jones was substituted with a hamstring injury which will likely rule him out of Saturday's Premiership match against Ross County and makes him a doubt for the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay against Aberdeen next week.

The Killie boss reflected on the win, which took his side to 40 points and almost certain safety from relegation, saying that he was still setting targets for his side.

"You know me, I won't get too carried away," he said. "We are three more points away from the bottom.

"I said before, if we reach the split and we're 16 points away from the play-off place, we can really attack the last five games, whichever half of the table we are in."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright bemoaned his side's defensive lapses and said they were making it too easy for teams to inflict damage.

"The first goal killed us and obviously we made a mistake, gave the ball away cheaply and went down to 10 men," he said.

"It was the same old story, we always help the opposition in terms of scoring goals and we did that again today, even with the second goal we got done too easily."