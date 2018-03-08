Football Talk: Murray's Rangers interest, Morgan cap call

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

The countdown to the Glasgow derby continues with everybody having an opinion on Sunday's match but it's another story from Ibrox that catches the eye on Thursday morning.

It's been reported that former Rangers owner Sir David Murray is considering investing in the club in a move that would be controversial following his decision to sell to Craig Whyte in 2011.

The prospect of Murray being involved at Ibrox is sure to spark debate but that may have to wait until Sunday's top of the table clash is out of the way. Former Rangers boss Walter Smith has said that the match is a must-win for Graeme Murty to send a message to the champions, while Peter Grant has identified Moussa Dembele as the man to underline Celtic's superiority.

Before the Glasgow showpiece, there's an Edinburgh derby to come, of course. Craig Levein has justified his "natural order" comments by saying that in his career as player and manager he's become used to Hearts beating Hibs. Neil Lennon has said that his results against city rivals won't define his time at Easter Road.

There's also a Scotland squad to be named and reports that Lewis Morgan, on loan at St Mirren from Celtic, could be in line for a call-up. New Scotland boss Alex McLeish is said to be introducing some new faces into the squad to face Costa Rica and Hungary and an opportunity for the Championship star could be on the cards,

