Robinson champions Richard Tait for Scotland call-up

The Motherwell boss says his player can make the step up to international level.

Form: Robinson says Tait deserves his chance. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has said full-back Richard Tait deserves a place in Alex McLeish's Scotland squad.

New international boss McLeish is set to name his squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary on Monday and is expected to offer opportunity to new faces.

Robinson believes he has a player in his squad who is more than ready to step up and make a contribution at the highest level.

"I keep hearing you've got a problem at right back and people have not looked at Richard Tait," the Motherwell boss.

"He's been absolutely superb for me this season. He's played almost every game.

"I think he's got the second highest assists in the league behind Daniel Candeias so that tells you he's playing very, very well and he's somebody I would love to see get recognition when I hear other names being bandied about. And then we've got our two young boys Alan Campbell and Chris Cadden.

"I wouldn't tell Alex his job, he's a very experienced manager and a very good manager but they are boy s who will, for me, be in Alex's reckoning and could be part of what he does."

"I've got a couple of boys that I believe will be on his radar whether it's the under-21s or the full squad. As I said, I think Richard Tait is a boy that could make the step up."

The 28-year old has played on both flanks for Robinson and the manager said his versatility was just one of the qualities he could bring to the national team.

"He's been excellent wherever we've asked him to play," he said."He's got two good feet, he puts a lot of crosses into the box, he gets up and down so he's a boy that's getting better and better as he gets older.

"There's no reason why he should be overlooked at all. I wouldn't tell Alex his job but he'll be well aware of who is available and where he needs to strengthen."

