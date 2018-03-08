  • STV
Craig Levein: I'm used to derby success with Hearts

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Jam Tarts manager justified his comments about the derby's 'natural order'.

Passion: Levein says he loves the Edinburgh derby.
Passion: Levein says he loves the Edinburgh derby. SNS Group

Hearts manager Craig Levein said he is used to success as both player and manager in the Edinburgh derby as his side take on Hibs at Easter Road on Friday night.

Levein's side won the most recent derby 1-0 in the Scottish Cup but trail fourth-place Hibs by nine points in the league.

After the last derby, the former Scotland manager irked Hibees boss Neil Lennon by saying the result restored the 'natural order' but as the sides prepare to meet again he explained his choice of words.

He said: "It's just a personal thing for me.

"In my career as a player and also as a manager I'm used to Hearts winning these fixtures and for me if you look at the stats and the record books then it's normal that Hearts hold the upper hand - so that's what it means.

"That's why I said it was back to what I was used to. That's what it means.

"I think it was pretty straightforward."

The Jam Tarts last visit to Easter Road ended in a 1-0 defeat but Levein insists they are better equipped this time around.

"We didn't play particularly well [last time at Easter Road] the encouraging thing for me is we didn't play particularly well at Easter Road and only lost 1-0," he said.

"I'd expect a better performance from us tomorrow night than we had that time.

"Even though we have injury problems that we've mentioned and I feel we have a little bit to go with the balance of the squad, it's a bit better than it was at that time."

Levein is in his second stint in the Hearts dugout, and having also played for the club is vastly experienced in the Edinburgh derby.

"I love this fixture, it's always a big game," he added.

" Yeah there's only three points at stake, I get that but for me there's more importance attached to this than a lot of matches that we play just because it's the nature of the game and the rivalry between the two clubs and the supporters.

"It's a derby match you can't say that one set of supporters don't love their clubs anymore than supporters from another set.

"So what the feelings are for the derby match between the old firm and the feelings are for Dundee teams and between the teams in Edinburgh, the feelings are the same. It's just that there's a bigger crowd for the old firm match."

Levein also confirmed that he is hopeful Christophe Berra and John Souttar will be fit to play though David Milinkovic will miss out after sustaining a knee injury in training.

