Bates: Rangers dressing room cheer wasn't overconfidence

The Ibrox defender said reaction to the Scottish Cup draw shouldn't be taken the wrong way.

Progress: Bates has become a first team regular. SNS Group

Rangers defender David Bates has said the players' reaction to being paired with Celtic in the Scottish Cup was just a sign of how happy they are with recent progress and not overconfidence.

Manager Graeme Murty revealed that there was cheering in the dressing room when the Glasgow sides were drawn together in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Bates acknowledged the celebration but said that the exuberance was just down to facing another big game, regardless of the opponent.

"We had won against Falkirk and were buzzing to be in the next round," he said.

"Whoever we got we'd have cheered anyway.

"Yeah, there was a cheer, but we're just happy to be in the next round with a big game coming up."

Bates is in the Rangers squad to face Celtic on league duty this weekend with the Ibrox side looking to cut the gap at the point to three points, though their opponents still have a game in hand.

For the 21-year old, the last derby was a key moment in his career so far. He replaced injured Bruno Alves during the 0-0 draw at Celtic Park in December and has figured in every match since.

With Russell Martin missing training on Thursday but being every chance to make the game, Bates could play alongside either of the experienced internationals but he said both are helping him

"I feel more confident and feel like I am improving each week," he said. "I feel I played well last time around in the away match.

"I have played with many different partners at the back, they are all top players to play with and they make the game easier to play in.

"Games like Sunday are a platform to prove yourself as a player and to make it into the international team."

