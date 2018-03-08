  • STV
Archibald: Jags playing catch up after losing to rivals

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Partick Thistle boss says his side must earn points in each match before the split.

Alan Archibald said Partick Thistle must put a healthy points total on the board before the split after losing out to relegation rivals in their last two matches.

The Jags boss saw his side concede last-minute winners against Dundee and Hamilton which leave them two points from safety.

Thistle welcome third placed Aberdeen to Firhill this weekend, before facing three of the other sides currently occupying spots in the top six before the split.

Archibald says a lack of game management over previous outings has heaped pressure on his team as they now require points against the league's top sides.

He said: "It's been very frustrating, especially as we've been leading in both of the matches has made it hard to take.

"It's got to be better, we've got to hope that our game management at this key time of the season is a lot better.

"We know that now we've put pressure on ourselves we've got to take points from the next five games as our two previous results were so dissapointing.

"That's just where we are, we know we've tough fixtures coming up but believe there is enough in the dressing room to get results against the better teams."

Solace for Archibald in the run of recent defeats has come in the form of Connor Sammon.

The Irish forward has scored three in his last three, and his manager believes his goals will be key to Thistle's chances of avoiding the drop.

Archibald added: "Connor is in a good run of form right now, when you get strikers like that it's great to have."

"It's going to be key to us staying up and getting to safety, you need your strikers scoring goals.

"That's been one bonus, we have been creating chances for Connor and Kris Doolan so long may that continue."

