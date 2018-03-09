  • STV
Football Talk: Mohsni for United, Martin injury concern

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Return: Mohsni is back in Scotland.
Return: Mohsni is back in Scotland.

It's the time of year when only one type of signing is considered by clubs.

Nobody picks up a teenage free agent to develop their potential as the league approaches its final stages. No manager wants to risk the raw or the callow when there are crucial games and points on the line.

Only experience will do. Players who have been over the course and know exactly what's involved in the tense make or break fixtures at the end of the season.

As Dundee United look to keep their promotion hopes going, they could be set to turn to a player whose name is indelibly linked with the play-offs: Bilel Mohsni.

Mohsni is back in Scotland three years after an explosive play-off final where he ended up with a seven match ban for kicking and punching Motherwell's Lee Erwin when appearing in the play-off final for Rangers.

It's almost enough to push two of the most intense fixtures in the calendar into the shade. Almost.

Ahead of Friday night's Edinburgh derby, Craig Levein has said it's his job as Hearts manager to try to get Hibs to boil over, while Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren is vowing to make him eat his words after his "natural order" comments.

And over in Glasgow as Rangers and Celtic prepare to go head to head there's an injury worry at Ibrox with Russell Martin fighting to recover from injury in time for the match at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, Scott Brown is more than ready for the game, saying there's been a lot of talk from Celtic's rivals but that his team will calmly continue their unbeaten run.

